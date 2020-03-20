Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys! Homepage of freehold valuation website.
The target audience is owners of leasehold properties who wish to either buy the freehold of their property or extend their lease. The website allows for instant valuation reports to be purchased.
I tried to keep it simple and minimal. Hope you like it.