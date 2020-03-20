Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freehold Valuation website

Freehold Valuation website property valuation freehold lease concept layout clean website web design ui ux ui design landing page
  1. Leasehold property.png
  2. Home.png
  3. Components.png

Hi guys! Homepage of freehold valuation website.

The target audience is owners of leasehold properties who wish to either buy the freehold of their property or extend their lease. The website allows for instant valuation reports to be purchased.

I tried to keep it simple and minimal. Hope you like it.

UX/UI designer & UI developer
