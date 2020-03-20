Cover book - "The child's journal of success"

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Cover book for "The child's journal of success" - my new book illustrated
The child`s journal to success is a book for children and adolescents meant to develop the communication and organizing skills of their own lives. As the name implies, success is the subject of this book, so that throughout the book, children can discover different perspectives on it, including personal evolution techniques in this regard.
For this book, I created the illustrations in Adobe Illustrator for each chapter and editing too in Adobe Indesign.
Now this book is published in Romania and you can find it in libraries.
Enjoy it!
