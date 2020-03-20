Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
Programing Language Course&Quiz App II

Anton Tkachev
AR CODE UI Kit

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on UI8
Arcode is Programing Language Course&Quiz App by armayoga

Feature 👉

* Live Quiz : live quiz, is a feature where you can complete
challenges created by other users

* Ranked Match : In ranked matches you can test your ability to
beat other players and become the number 1 leaderboard

* Statistic : Statistical features to help see the quality of your
game in ranked match mode

* Create Live Quiz : you can create quiz for your friend or other
user

* Whiteboard : in the whiteboard feature, you can exchange
ideas with other users and you can also post a program error
or something else

