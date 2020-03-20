Ajit RG
DFW Shutters - Website design for Premium Shutters Company

DFW Shutters - Website design for Premium Shutters Company homepage icons iconography web website branding wearehybreed hybreed web design web interface user experience design ui minimalism graphic designing graphic design dark theme ui design studio dark theme dark background
A look at the minimalist and elegant web design for the Shutter, Drapes & Windows. This time it's a page of the blog article. Dark background, prominent image, readable font, trendy elements, and simple navigation make the page clear, eye-pleasing, and scannable for visitors. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, we welcome to review our set of design tips on improving web readability and learn about the popular types of helpful visual dividers in user interfaces.

Know more about us at www.hybreed.co OR contact arg@hybreed.co for Project related enquiry! :)

