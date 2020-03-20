DFW Shutters - Website design for Premium Shutters Company

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A look at the minimalist and elegant web design for the Shutter, Drapes & Windows. This time it's a page of the blog article. Dark background, prominent image, readable font, trendy elements, and simple navigation make the page clear, eye-pleasing, and scannable for visitors. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, we welcome to review our set of design tips on improving web readability and learn about the popular types of helpful visual dividers in user interfaces.
Know more about us at www.hybreed.co OR contact arg@hybreed.co for Project related enquiry! :)