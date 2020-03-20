Flexible Working App Onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
Here's my latest exploration about an updated version of the old project about the flexible working app with great earning, from the left at morning, noon and night, feel free to leave the feedback!
Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com