Digital Start Conference – event brand Exploration

Digital Start Conference – event brand Exploration figma event meetup landingpage landing socialmedia smm brand identity design branding brand identity brand development
It’s been a great journey 🙌 Excited to share a little bit about recent project.

I've also created LP on Tilda for this project:
https://godesign.school/start

Made with: Figma, Tilda Zero Block | tilda.cc

Product Designer (UX/UI), Interaction & Branding lover 🍉
