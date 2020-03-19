Franklin BBQ Pits

A little over two years ago I had the pleasure of working collaboratively with Aaron and Stacy Franklin to brand their handmade backyard smoker brand Franklin Barbecue Pits. Working at Guerilla Suit at the time, I spearheaded creative, art direction and design to execute a brand that is still very much under the Franklin Barbecue umbrella, but also showcased its own unique personality.

Months prior I’d been lucky to spend time getting to know the Franklin’s while working with them on Hot Luck, which is still crazy to think about to this day. Aside from being exemplary business owners and pillars of the Austin culinary scene, they’re kind, humble, very funny and an inspiration to me to this day. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and for their trust during the process.

With that said, they’re one of Austin’s staple small businesses that has been affected by the spreading COVID-19 virus. In order to continue to operate under CDC regulations, patrons are still able get their hands on the famous barbecue by ordering online for same day curbside pickup. If you have the means, please help support them and other small businesses in Austin by taking advantage of to-go and curbside pickup orders.

Photography by: Wyatt McSpadden