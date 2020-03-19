Meditation App Design Concept

Stressful days and sleepless nights drastically affect our mental health. We know it too well, so our latest design challenge was to come up with a solution that perfectly handles this issue. Enjoy!

🌒 What is this about? This app offers personalized meditations and coaching from experts who can help to manage anxiety and work stress. It’s like having a little pocket companion that organizes a daily self-care routine!

🌱 Cute bright-colored illustrations create a feeling of warmth and complete trust. Plus, they help to drive users’ attention primarily to guided meditation options.

