Xavi

Territorial Identity Tipography

Xavi
Xavi
Territorial Identity Tipography vectorart letras letter tipografía chilean diseño gráfico draw vector design illustration
Se trata de un bello proyecto personal de identidad territorial representado en iconos y fotografías locales del pueblo de Olmué. Se puede identificar entre estos, Zorro Culpeo, Pájaro Carpintero, Aromo, Níspero y almendro, Cerro La Campana y Fruto de Maqui.

This is a beauty personal proyect of territorial identity represented in icons and local photography of Olmué village. It can be intified among these, Culpeo Fox, Woodpecker, Aromo tree, Nispero tree and almond tree, La Campana hill and Maqui fruit.

Xavi
Xavi

