Territorial Identity Tipography

Se trata de un bello proyecto personal de identidad territorial representado en iconos y fotografías locales del pueblo de Olmué. Se puede identificar entre estos, Zorro Culpeo, Pájaro Carpintero, Aromo, Níspero y almendro, Cerro La Campana y Fruto de Maqui.

_______________________________________________

This is a beauty personal proyect of territorial identity represented in icons and local photography of Olmué village. It can be intified among these, Culpeo Fox, Woodpecker, Aromo tree, Nispero tree and almond tree, La Campana hill and Maqui fruit.