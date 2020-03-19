Good for Sale
mr.alidoost
Piqo

Daility App UI Kit

mr.alidoost
Piqo
mr.alidoost for Piqo
Daility App UI Kit illustration map maps nearby uikit health gradient mobile design app concept achivements kit daility ux ios minimal ui

Good for sale
Daility App UI Kit

Daility UI Kit is designed with modern design trends. Small or large scale, suitable for all businesses or startup that provide health.

We continue to add new things to make our design more beautiful and strong every day. You will be free to use all our updates.

- 10 UI Screens & 10 Graph
- Organized group & layers
- Modern graphs
- Customizable layers, fonts & colors

Compatibility: Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD

- - -

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
