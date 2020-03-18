Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Holly Chisholm

Notaroo Logo Design

Holly Chisholm
Holly Chisholm
  • Save
Notaroo Logo Design australia abstract abstract animal scribble logodesign animal logo kangaroo animal
Download color palette

This logo was really fun to work on! It started with a hand sketch of a kangaroo that I tried to make look like a signature since the company helps notaries. Overall very happy with how this logo turned out as it is fun and playful.

Holly Chisholm
Holly Chisholm

More by Holly Chisholm

View profile
    • Like