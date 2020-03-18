Strong App - New Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Strong is an app with millions of users across the world. With 50,000+ ratings, 4.8+ average and continually featured in the App Store, it is the #1 gym workout tracker in the world 💪
Earlier this year, they contacted me with a problem - their logo worked well as an app icon, but not necessarily as a standart logo. Since their plan is to expand and have their logo & branding on many other places, they wanted it improved with that in mind.
The solution was a bold logomark with a clever meaning to it, that will allow it to stand on it's own and be recognised anywhere for what it is. The new one will also allow for black & white or embossed use.
