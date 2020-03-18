Good for Sale
Bunin Dmitriy

Super Basic Icons - Editor Set 📝

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Basic Icons - Editor Set 📝 sketch templates website web design with sketch websites with frames developer tools design tools free icons mockups wireframing design elements components library icons ui kit symbols design system interface freebie sketch ux ui
Super Basic Icons - Editor Set 📝 sketch templates website web design with sketch websites with frames developer tools design tools free icons mockups wireframing design elements components library icons ui kit symbols design system interface freebie sketch ux ui
Download color palette
  1. editor-1.png
  2. editor-2.png

Super Basic Icons

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Super Basic Icons

Super Basic Icons interface and editor symbols set.

Read article on Medium

---
Follow Bunin✦UX
Twitter | Medium | Instagram | Website

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker, web & icon designer
Hire Me

More by Bunin Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like