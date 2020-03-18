Corona Virus Tattoo Flash

Trending designs to inspire you
it's been a while since I uploaded my last shot. But I think I can take advantage of the current locked down situation here in Spain and try to be a bit more active here.
This design is part of my instagram work, currently mainly black and white tattoo designs, inspired by the current global situation.