Muksal Creative

Dealega

Muksal Creative
Muksal Creative
  • Save
Dealega ui girls women fashion brand design signature font photography branding logo typography
Download color palette

This is our latest product, we call it Dealega Font. Dealega fonts are Modern Calligraphy , with a sweet touch and curves. Dealega Fonts are very good to use on:, logos fashion, fashion, brand logo wedding, brand produck signatures and also suitable for photography.
Download Font : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/dealega/

Muksal Creative
Muksal Creative

More by Muksal Creative

View profile
    • Like