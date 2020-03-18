B A H U R 7 8

DJ Controller - Mobile App

DJ Controller - Mobile App 3d glow equipment controllers mixer design ui app neumorphic dj music dark ui sketch skeuomorphic skeuomorphism neumorphism ios android soft ui 2020 trend
  1. Bahur78-Dribbble-Mobile-App-DJ_Controller.png
  2. Bahur78-Dribbble-Mobile-App-DJ_Controller-Inventory.png
  3. Bahur78-Dribbble-Mobile-App-DJ_Controller-P-01.png
  4. Bahur78-Dribbble-Mobile-App-DJ_Controller-P-02.png
  5. Bahur78-Dribbble-Mobile-App-DJ_Controller.png
  6. Bahur78 - Dribbble - CTA.png

This time I have designed couple of high-fidelity mockups for mobile DJ Controller app using most recent design trends such as neumorphism and dark mode. I hope you like the feel and look of this concept.

