Adam Hruby

Embrace The Unexpected

Adam Hruby
Adam Hruby
  • Save
Embrace The Unexpected filmochod identity glitch moire error
Download color palette

Trying to tame the glitch and moire. The new visual identity of www.filmochod.cz

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Adam Hruby
Adam Hruby

More by Adam Hruby

View profile
    • Like