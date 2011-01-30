Florian Vanthuyne

Folio design

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
Folio design portfolio purplepies purple pies
Download color palette

Perhaps the 8th version of my folio, but I'm really digging this one!
I just finished putting together the html/css; next-up: php + jquery :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like