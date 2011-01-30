Louie Mantia, Jr.

ILU App Icons

ILU App Icons icons home screen apps
I was trying to think of a cute way to say it to @_erica, so I decided to draw some "app icons" this morning. Made them WebClip icons for my site to easily add them to her home screen before she woke up.

BTW, Yarp! is like Yelp! but for pet food!

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
