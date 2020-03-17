Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Man Miller

sketch lettering calligraphy knockout

Man Miller
Man Miller
  • Save
sketch lettering calligraphy knockout vector illustrator lettering calligraphy
Download color palette

Took a sketch of the letters and cleaned it up real nice. Using the variable width tool a little to get an intuitive flow of a normal calligraphy nib.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 17, 2020
Man Miller
Man Miller

More by Man Miller

View profile
    • Like