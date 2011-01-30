Trending designs to inspire you
I have been putting off the long overdue redesign of my personal site for far too long. Finishing up the initial wireframes right now, and having some fun with some new interface techniques.
One major idea I am playing with that you can see here is to remove as much of the UI of the site from view at all times, instead letting the main navigation live within a expandable "menu tray", thus allowing the user to focus on the content of the page they are on, rather than how to use the site.
Could be a colossal mistake OR totally amazing, can't quite tell yet. :)