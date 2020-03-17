Aron leah

V Bier Brewery

V Bier Brewery identity designer design branding typography artist illustrator graphic design beer branding beer label package design illustration
  1. IG_ASSETS-09.png
  2. IG_ASSETS-10.png
  3. IG_ASSETS-11.png
  4. IG_ASSETS-12.png
  5. IG_ASSETS-14.png
  6. IG_ASSETS-15.png

Illustration details for a collection of labels created for V Bier Brewery

Inspired by old school tattoo flash

