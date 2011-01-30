Adam Hruby

Visual Psychoanalysis

Visual Psychoanalysis infographics freeart self experiment
To help me find the elements of my self, I started with a critical visual psychoanalysis. This is a crop from a series of posters.

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
