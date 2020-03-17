Good for Sale
Wisecraft

S wrench, letter mark, negative space logo design symbol icon

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
S wrench, letter mark, negative space logo design symbol icon s for sale app icon symbol monogram letter mark icon a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z identity designer wrench tool smart mark negative space logomark logo design grid layout for sale unused buy branding brand identity
S wrench, letter mark, negative space logo design symbol icon s for sale app icon symbol monogram letter mark icon a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z identity designer wrench tool smart mark negative space logomark logo design grid layout for sale unused buy branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. S WRENCH 1.jpg
  2. S WRENCH 2.jpg

S wrench, letter mark monogram, negative space logo design symbol icon

Price
$1,000
Buy now
Available on alextass.com
Good for sale
S wrench, letter mark monogram, negative space logo design symbol icon
$1,000
Buy now

S + 🔧

Logo featured in LogoLounge book 12 https://www.logolounge.com/logos/361809

This logo design is available for sale at wisecrafted@gmail.com
❤️

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

2b7df1881a0cd87d5a70c863deaac982
Rebound of
Source One - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like