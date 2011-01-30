Join the fun...Rebound to take part

---THE RULES---



1 - Go to wikipedia and hit random. The first random wikipedia article you get is the name of your band.



2 - Go to quotationspage.com and hit random. The last four or five words of the very last quote of the page is... the title of your first album.



3 - Go to flickr and click on “explore the last seven days”. The third picture............, no matter what it is, will be your album cover.