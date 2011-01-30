Anthony Anderson

Join the fun...Rebound to take part

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Hire Me
  • Save
Join the fun...Rebound to take part art brown branding brand concept design font georgia identity logo lettering poster photography rebound typography type
Download color palette

---THE RULES---

1 - Go to wikipedia and hit random. The first random wikipedia article you get is the name of your band.

2 - Go to quotationspage.com and hit random. The last four or five words of the very last quote of the page is... the title of your first album.

3 - Go to flickr and click on “explore the last seven days”. The third picture............, no matter what it is, will be your album cover.

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anthony Anderson

View profile
    • Like