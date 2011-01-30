Maggie Tielker

A shot of my portfolio homepage interface in progress.

I'm going to use jquery anchor slides and changing color backgrounds for mega-fun. (just to entertain myself, really)

A HUGE "Thank You" to Sarah Mick for the beautiful logo.

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
