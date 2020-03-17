Good for Sale
Bunin Dmitriy

Super Basic Icons - Interface Set 🖥️

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Basic Icons - Interface Set 🖥️ iconography free download icon set sketch templates website web design with sketch websites with frames ui kit symbols design system figma freebie sketch ux ui
Super Basic Icons - Interface Set 🖥️ iconography free download icon set sketch templates website web design with sketch websites with frames ui kit symbols design system figma freebie sketch ux ui
Download color palette
  1. interface-1.png
  2. interface-2.png

Super Basic Icons

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Super Basic Icons

Super Basic Icons interface and control symbols set.

Read article on Medium

---
Follow Bunin✦UX
Twitter | Medium | Instagram | Website

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker, web & icon designer
Hire Me

More by Bunin Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like