And finished - the brighter future

And finished - the brighter future illustration
And done!
I'm going to go over it tomorrow with fresh eyes to smooth out the edges and make it 100% but for 6 hours work, from sketch to final, I'm quite happy :)

Ooo - you can see the FULL version, here: http://www.holeycoww.co.uk/bright-future.png

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
