Maros Holly

Desire app webpage

Maros Holly
Maros Holly
  • Save
Desire app webpage grey webdesign iphone app blue
Download color palette

Working on the webpage for our desire iphone app. The english text still needs some tuning. (and the image was scaled down so the font doesn't look so good)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Maros Holly
Maros Holly

More by Maros Holly

View profile
    • Like