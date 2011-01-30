David McLeod

Sega Master System Controller

There is a bit of a debate brewing about this retro 'stuff', video game related imagery and 'cartoons' being nothing more than pandering to a small trend at the moment.

I guess I am part of that trend with recent posts but I have to say it is genuine work I am doing in my spare time. A lot of the professional work I do has certain stipulations on it, even an NDA or two sometimes, it means I am left showing off my hobby work... and the OpenEmu stuff is such a fun hobby!

For a better understanding what this is being used for, click here

By David McLeod
