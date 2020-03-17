Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baraa Al Gharabli

Company Brochure

Company Brochure blue professional brochure annual report company profile brochure design vector logo design
Get the full version here :
https://elements.envato.com/company-brochure-NNVDSCB

Nice and Modern Template is perfect for the publication of a complete and professional brochure. Created in Adobe InDesign. It‘s divided into a first part with photos and narrative to provide all the interesting information about the company and a second part, contains the growth and future plan details with graphics for a visual result. The template comes with paragraph and character styles, swatches, styles for your spreadsheet / financial info, block quotes, key figures layout, and much more.

