Larry June Concept #1 🍊- Home page details

Larry June Concept #1 🍊- Home page details eshop organic music interactive rap hip hop mobile healthy green orange branding webdesign website ux design ui design interface typography concept interaction art direction
Hello 👋

In these difficult times, I decided to transcribe the positive message of the artist Larry June through a website concept.

Here a quick homepage study 🍊

"You may recognize him from the “Good Job, Larry!” shoutout in a track or simply by his trademark orange—both color and fruit. Either way, it’s safe to assume that Larry June, born Larry Hendricks, is the most colorful and unique rapper out right now spreading an authentic message of health and positivity."

Credits :
Font - Wanchy by Matthijs Herzberg
3D Orange by CemAygun
Larry June images / footages :
Larry June
Larry June Items
CREATING PARADI$E

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

