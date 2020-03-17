A new week means new challenges to tackle, doesn’t it? Take a look at the screens we’ve designed specially for a stock trading app. Hope you like it!

💰 Managing stock portfolios seems to be daunting, especially for first-time investors, right? To achieve better performance, we’ve decided to bring the most important functionality to the upfront and increase the size of key visual elements.

🎨 Color choice mainly affects the way we perceive apps. We picked bright and vibrant colors that represent constant changes and highly dynamic processes. Both are strongly associated with the trading industry.

Created by Anastasia Martyan

