Ripping Off Of Yourself

Ripping Off Of Yourself
When you're lost, it never hurts to look at what a past you did. I just happened to realize this last night.

(Oh, and this isn't even all of them. FYI, the top-left one was one of the first, made 2 years ago this month.)

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
