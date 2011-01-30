Simple Focus

Visualizing HTML on sticky notes

This is an info graphic for my book, CSS for Print Designers. It's the bulletproof mechanism I use to explain HTML to beginners, and it works every time.

There's something about taking code out of the context of a text editor that helps it make sense to designers who don't code. It's less intimidating, I think.

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
