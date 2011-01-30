CreatureBox

Turtle Power!

Turtle Power! ninja turtle green illustration red yellow creature
Turtles are cool, but Ninja Turtles are cooler! Finished this up last night to continue brush inking practice. Full ninja madness can be seen here:
http://creaturebox.com/dave-posts/turtle-power/

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
