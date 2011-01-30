Austin Baker

Old Box-seven Media Logo

Austin Baker
Austin Baker
  • Save
Old Box-seven Media Logo logo
Download color palette

I designed this logo ages ago for my design company, but was just reminded of it so i decided to throw it up. My wifes name in japanese looks like a square hyphen 7. That is why the seven-ish looking symbol is on the screen.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Austin Baker
Austin Baker

More by Austin Baker

View profile
    • Like