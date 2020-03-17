Daility App UI Kit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Daility UI Kit is designed with modern design trends. Small or large scale, suitable for all businesses or startup that provide health.
We continue to add new things to make our design more beautiful and strong every day. You will be free to use all our updates.
- 10 UI Screens & 10 Graph
- Organized group & layers
- Modern graphs
- Customizable layers, fonts & colors
Compatibility: Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD
