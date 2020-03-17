Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo Design

Daility App UI Kit

Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo Design
Arman Rokni ⚡️ for Piqo Design
Daility App UI Kit

Daility UI Kit is designed with modern design trends. Small or large scale, suitable for all businesses or startup that provide health.

We continue to add new things to make our design more beautiful and strong every day. You will be free to use all our updates.

- 10 UI Screens & 10 Graph
- Organized group & layers
- Modern graphs
- Customizable layers, fonts & colors

Compatibility: Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD

- - -

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
