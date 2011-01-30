Marta Armada

"Shopping cart" for an art site

design in browser watercolor e-commerce blue wip
Playing with the concept of a "shopping cart" for a new art shop. Still work in progress, but already having some fun!

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
