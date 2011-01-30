Mac App Store Replacement Icon

Connor Gillette

This is a replacement icon for the Mac App Store. This was my first shot at icon design for a non iOS icon. It's loosely inspired by Rickie Sherman's wonderful replacement, however everything was made by me.

I'm still working on tweaking the icon in the various sizes.

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
