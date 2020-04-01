Larry June Concept #2 🍊- Home & Adlib loader

Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces of Larry June Website Concept project. Here a quick loading animation / welcome screen focused on legendary Larry June adlib !

"You may recognize him from the “Good Job, Larry!” shoutout in a track or simply by his trademark orange—both color and fruit. Either way, it’s safe to assume that Larry June, born Larry Hendricks, is the most colorful and unique rapper out right now spreading an authentic message of health and positivity."

Credits :

Font - Wanchy by Matthijs Herzberg

3D Orange by CemAygun

Larry June images / footages :

Larry June

Larry June Items

CREATING PARADI$E

