Isaac Keyet

Blog post graphic

Isaac Keyet
Isaac Keyet
  • Save
Blog post graphic app blog wordpress ios
Download color palette

If you happen to use the WordPress for iOS app, 2.6.5 is now live: http://wp.me/pgi3r-f3

Hope the graphic looks well in readers etc. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Isaac Keyet
Isaac Keyet

More by Isaac Keyet

View profile
    • Like