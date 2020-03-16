Strong - Rebrand

Strong is an app with millions of users worldwide. With 50,000+ ratings worldwide, at 4.8+ average and continually featured in the App Store, it is the #1 gym workout tracker in the world 💪

Earlier this year, they contacted me with a problem - their logo worked well as an app icon, but not necessarily as a standart logo. Since their plan is to expand and have their logo & branding on many other places, they wanted it improved with that in mind.

The solution was a bold logomark with a clever meaning to it, that will allow it to stand on it's own and be recognised anywhere for what it is. The new one will also allow for black & white or embossed use.

What's your thoughts on this rebrand so far?

