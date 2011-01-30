neil hanvey

Jinny Competition Winner

neil hanvey
neil hanvey
  • Save
Jinny Competition Winner vinyl toy anchorman
Download color palette

I found out on friday that my design won the Bitbots toy design competition. It goes into production soon

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
neil hanvey
neil hanvey

More by neil hanvey

View profile
    • Like