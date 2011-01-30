Manufactura Independente

Blooming

Manufactura Independente
Manufactura Independente
  • Save
Blooming logo insurance
Download color palette

Trying to come up with a new logo for an insurance company.
The shape is based on the letter 'M', from the company's name.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Manufactura Independente
Manufactura Independente

More by Manufactura Independente

View profile
    • Like