Employee&Customer Journey Maps

Cross-channel touchpoints supporter journey maps for the confederation of charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty.

My task was to define the different phases where three different supporter personas interact with the foundation through different channels and touchpoints and visualize these journeys.

Later in the project, these visualizations helped to define the needs of customer relationship management and marketing automation platforms.

Due to confidentiality, all the data in this preview is anonymized.

You can purchase this map as a generic Sketch template here: https://slobik.bigcartel.com/product/employee-customer-journey-map