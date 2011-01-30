Manuel López

Office icons WIP

Office icons WIP
I started doing a pack of "office" icons, they will be up to 512px and it will contain about 12 icons. These are the first two ones, they still need more layers, but I think that it´s a good start. :) What do you think?

Posted on Jan 30, 2011
