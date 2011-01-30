Colleen Leh

actual print newsletter

Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh
  • Save
actual print newsletter newsletter grid orange yellow
Download color palette

It's been years since I designed a print newsletter. Surprisingly, it's been fun!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh

More by Colleen Leh

View profile
    • Like