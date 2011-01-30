Maskon Brands

Notorious Art

Maskon Brands
Maskon Brands
Hire Me
  • Save
Notorious Art logo art direction branding
Download color palette

Old logo, with changes for a gothic art thyme showroom...tee, rings, posters.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2011
Maskon Brands
Maskon Brands
Building Brands from around the world.
Hire Me

More by Maskon Brands

View profile
    • Like