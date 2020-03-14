Viktor Gabaj

Token Fest Boston - Case Study

Download color palette
  1. insta_tf_3.jpeg
  2. insta_tf_1.jpeg
  3. insta_tf_2.jpeg

I've helped design and develop full conference website for Token Fest, event producing company in blockchain industry.

Graphic designer/Software Engineer from Croatia
